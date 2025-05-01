Superstar singer Roger Daltry delighted fans at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall this week as part of his Alive and Kicking...and Having Fun tour.

First rising to fame as the frontman of rock band The Who, Faltry has also enjoyed a long and successful solo career, releasing 10 solo albums to date.

He’s sold well over 100 million albums and is an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who was named the 61st greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

He played a career-spanning set in Edinburgh, as well as reminiscing about his life and answering fan’s questions.

Here are 13 pictures of the gig.

1 . Legend Roger Daltry played Edinburgh's Usher Hall as part of a UK tour. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Scottish dates Daltry arrived in Edinburgh having played two shows in Glasgow. | National World Photo Sales

3 . On tour The singer was in Edinbugh as part of his 'Alive and kicking...and having fun' tour. | National World Photo Sales