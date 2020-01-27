Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee 2020: dates, line-up and can I still get tickets?

Each year, Radio 1 brings together some of pop music's biggest stars for a wild summer weekend.

Last year, the event took place in Stewart Park in Middlesbrough, with teenage sensation Billie Eilish performing alongside the likes of Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy.

Paolo Nutini was one of the Scottish acts who played last time the Big Weekend hit Dundee. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

This year, the Big Weekend will return for the 17th time, with a bunch of A-list names already confirmed for the 2020 bill.

Here's everything you need to know about who’s performing, when and where the event is happening and what your chances are of getting tickets.

When is the 2020 Big Weekend?

Dua Lipa will be debuting some new tunes in Dundee. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

This year's Big Weekend will run from Friday 24 May until Sunday 26 May 2020.

Where is it?

The show will take place at Camperdown Park in Dundee, with some 70,000 people expected to attend.

This will be the second time the event has been held there, having previously rocked the Dundee park back in 2006. That show saw the stage playing host to artists like Snow Patrol, Pink and The Streets, as well as Scotland's own Paolo Nutini.

The Big Weekend is no stranger to Scotland, having taken place at Glasgow Green (in 2014) as well as Perth's Scone Palace (2018).

Who is performing?

A number of huge names have already been confirmed for this year's Big Weekend.

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is due to perform some brand new tracks from her upcoming album. Given that her first album went on to become the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify's history, it's safe to say that the follow-up is eagerly anticipated.

Lipa will be joined by Scotland's superstar DJ, Calvin Harris, who previously collaborated with her on the number one single, One Kiss. Scots rockers Biffy Clyro will also be among the homegrown talent performing live.

Former One Direction member, solo pop star and fashionista Harry Styles will be joining them in Dundee. Having broken sales record over in the US with his own second album, Fine Line, he's back to remind the UK crowds why they fell for him in the first place.

Finally, another artist who rose to fame as part of a group on the X Factor, only to take off in her own direction and become a solo star - Camila Cabello will be taking to the stage.

With her 2019 single Señorita having gone number one in an astonishing 36 countries, including the UK, Cabello is officially a global phenomenon - Dundee fans will have the chance to find out why.

While the bill is already stacked with bona fide stars, this is just a taste of what the full weekend will have to offer, with plenty of names still to be announced over the coming weeks, mixing established names with up-and-comers.

How can I get tickets?

There is no information on tickets as of yet but Radio 1 have urged listeners to keep tuning in to catch the details as they are announced in the coming weeks alongside the rest of the line-up.

In previous years, buying tickets online has involved applying for tickets in one of three postcode-based "pots", with priority given to locals.

Listeners have also usually had the chance to win free tickets to the Big Weekend by paying close attention to Radio 1 in the weeks leading up to it.

Last year, each morning saw a track played by one of acts booked for the upcoming Big Weekend. Those who spotted it and called in would then be played a clip of an artist performing at a previous Big Weekend with one word missing from the lyrics - those who could fill in the blank would win a pair of free tickets."