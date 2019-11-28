Pussycat Dolls tour 2020: tickets, pre-sale details and date for the Glasgow reunion show

Multi-platinum pop sensation The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for their first tour in over 10 years.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar will be hitting the road in 2020, embarking on a UK and Ireland tour that covers the length and breadth of the country.

The group - which has sold more than 54 million records worldwide and achieved eight UK top 10 singles - will begin the run at Dublin's 3Arena on 5 April, and wrap things up with a huge show at The O2 in London 12 days later.

Along the way they'll be calling into Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester among other cities, but the most exciting news is that the tour takes in Glasgow on 11 April, when the girls swing by the SSE Arena.

“I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you," said frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger.

"It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll."

But the reunion will come even sooner than expected, with an exclusive performance on this weekend's X Factor (30 November), the band's their first television performance in ten years.

Group founder Robin Antin said: “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time.

"I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for The PCD reunion!"

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for The Pussycat Dolls' 2020 tour go on general sale Sunday 1 December at 10am through LiveNation.co.uk.

Fans can get early access to tickets through the official pre-sale, which opens on Friday 19 November at 10am.

To get access to the pre-sale, sign up to My Live Nation here.

What might they play?

With the shows some four months away, speculation as to what the Dolls might play is rife.

The sets are sure to be filled with career spanning hits, with tracks like 'Buttons', 'When I Grow Up' and 'I Hate This Part' all certain to be performed.

According to setlist.fm, the bands "average" setlist in 2009 - the last year the Dolls were fully active - looked like this:

Takin' Over the World

Beep

I Don't Need a Man

Elevator

I Hate This Part

Buttons

Wait a Minute

Space

Don't Wanna Fall in Love

If I Was a Man

Big Spender (Cy Coleman cover)

Hush Hush

Whatcha Think About That

Halo

Bottle Pop

Whatchamacallit

Magic

Stickwitu

Encore:

Don't Cha

When I Grow Up