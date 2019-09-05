Penicuik band enter the abyss for fourth album

Penicuik metal band Dog Tired release their fourth album this weekend, hoping this release and subsequent tour will propel them to the next level.

The four-piece, who have been together for 15 years, will release ‘The Electric Abyss’, with an album launch gig on Saturday at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh. This kicks off a 15 date tour of the UK and the Netherlands for the band.

Midlothian metal band Dog Tired's fourth album 'The Electric Abyss'

Dog Tired guitarist Luke James is delighted that the album is out this weekend.

He said: “We are super happy with it. We recorded with our friend Jamie Gilchrist. He definitely knows his stuff and has always been a fan of the band. I’m really glad we went with Jamie this time.

“It wasn’t recorded in a studio, just in our practice room, so we all felt more comfortable.

“It’s self release, as were the last three. So many bands are doing that just now. The music industry has changed so much in the past 20 years.

“Because of social media you can get your music a lot further by just releasing it yourself.

“A lot of hard work has been put into it. We are just really glad we are able to release the new album.

“We hope folk like it. The main thing is getting more gigs and hopefully festivals.”

The band hope this album and tour lead to bigger things.

Luke said: “We are really interested in getting to play further afield, further than Holland, where we are going on this tour.

“We just want to play to as many people as we can. We hope this album and tour gives us more reach.”

The Penicuik band have all lived in the town all their lives.

Luke said: “We all live quite close together in Penicuik. Myself and drummer Keith Blakie have been friends since we were climbing trees and the rest since we were teenagers. Three of us went to Penicuik High School. While singer Chris went to Beeslack.”

As for the band’s name, Luke added: “Years and years go we had another guitarist. I’m sure it was his idea.

“We don’t know where he got it from. It’s in a well-known song but he didn’t get it from that. We like the name.”

Tickets for the album launch gig available at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/all/?keyword=dog+tired&home=1