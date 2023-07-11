Paramore Track by track: 10 songs that made Paramore - ahead of Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour support slot
The Hayley Williams fronted band are about to head out on one of the biggest tours the UK has ever seen as support for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour - but Paramore are a band with a fine legacy of their own.
It is no secret that both Swift and Williams have been close friends since their teens, so perhaps it was no surprise to see the pair team up as part of the Eras Tour which lands in the UK and Europe next June.
However, while they are listed as support for the show, Paramore are already a band that have been selling out arenas on their own merit since their humble beginnings as fresh faced teens from Franklin, Tennessee.
It has been almost 20 years since they first arrived on the scene and, album by album, the band has grown into a monster of an act that is heralded by music critics for their song writing ability and epic live shows.
So, whether you're a long time Paramore fan or will be hearing them for the first time on the Eras tour, we have put together 10 tracks that tell their story through the medium of song, from 2005's 'All We Know Is Falling' to their latest release 'This Is Why'.