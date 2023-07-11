The Hayley Williams fronted band are about to head out on one of the biggest tours the UK has ever seen as support for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour - but Paramore are a band with a fine legacy of their own.

It is no secret that both Swift and Williams have been close friends since their teens, so perhaps it was no surprise to see the pair team up as part of the Eras Tour which lands in the UK and Europe next June.

However, while they are listed as support for the show, Paramore are already a band that have been selling out arenas on their own merit since their humble beginnings as fresh faced teens from Franklin, Tennessee.

It has been almost 20 years since they first arrived on the scene and, album by album, the band has grown into a monster of an act that is heralded by music critics for their song writing ability and epic live shows.

So, whether you're a long time Paramore fan or will be hearing them for the first time on the Eras tour, we have put together 10 tracks that tell their story through the medium of song, from 2005's 'All We Know Is Falling' to their latest release 'This Is Why'.

1 . 'Emergency' from the album 'All We Know Is Falling' (2005) Somehow Paramore's debut single is closing in on being 20 years old. Written by the band while they were not old enough to drink, Emergency was a precursor to the sound the band would perfect in the albums Brand New Eyes and Riot!

2 . 'Misery Business' from the album Riot! (2007) Still very much Paramore's most popular song, the catchy pop punk hit is now a stone cold classic in rock bars and night clubs across the globe. While it is almost unrecognisable to the band's more recent albums, the song was the one which pushed Hayley and co. into the limelight and introduced many to the band.

3 . 'That's What You Get' from the album Riot! (2007) Arguably Paramore's best track from their break out album Riot!. It is one of only two older tracks that still gets aired by the band at live shows. It's Paramore by numbers - a strong, catchy chorus, pounding drums to meet addictive guitar notes and Hayley Williams on peak vocal form.

4 . 'Decode' from the album Brand New Eyes (2009) If Misery Business was the song that fired Paramore into the limelight, it was Decode which solidified their place there. Writing for teen vampire movie Twilight, Decode showcased a heavier, darker sound to the band and is still one of the songs which fits into their most recent setlists like a glove due to its nature, tone and sheer strength.