Noel Gallagher turned down £100m Oasis reunion tour, suggests brother Liam

Liam Gallagher appears to have claimed Oasis have been offered £100 million for a reunion tour but brother Noel turned it down.

The warring siblings have been estranged since their acrimonious split in 2009, but fans have clamoured for a return since.

Liam Gallagher (left) has suggested he and brother Noel have been offered big money to reform Oasis. Picture: PA

Liam, the younger of the brothers, has repeatedly signalled his willingness to get the band back together but Noel has so far resisted.

Liam, 47, has now suggested he and Noel, 52, received a lucrative offer to tour but the High Flying Birds frontman said no.

He tweeted: "We've been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG."

Minutes earlier he wrote "Wahey we're getting back together" and that "rich as f***" Noel was "doing it for nothing" while Liam being "desperate" is doing it for the cash.

He signed off on the tweet with the customary "LG". Noel's representatives have been contacted for comment.

Liam has frequently publicly courted Noel for a reunion and last year said he wanted to bury the hatchet for the sake of their elderly mother, Peggy.

Both have enjoyed success post-Oasis, with Liam recording two solo albums and Noel performing with his High Flying Birds.

Noel said his reluctance to reunite has been hardened by Liam's comments about his wife, Sara MacDonald.

In July last year he accused Liam of sending "threatening messages" to his then-teenage daughter Anais.

He posted a screenshot to Twitter appearing to show a text sent by Liam to Anais, in which the singer warns: "Tell your step mam to be very careful."

The message was apparently sent in response to an Instagram post by Noel's wife Sara MacDonald, in which she described Liam's Glastonbury performance as "a fat t*** doing a tribute act".