Noel Gallagher calls Lewis Capaldi 'Chewbacca' and says Scotland is like a 'third world country'

Former Oasis front man Noel Gallagher has responded to Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi making light of his comments by calling him "Chewbacca" and stating that Scotland is like a "third world country".

Following a rant about the state of modern pop music last month, the singer was quoted asking: "Who's this Capaldi fella?"

Never one to pass up on a bit of banter, Capaldi, who is originally from Bathgate, took the opportunity to Tweet a video responding to the clip stating that he'd "peaked" being slagged by Noel Gallagher and describing it as a "dream come true".

The Scot, whose album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent topped the charts earlier this year, then took to the Other Stage during his performance at Glastonbury wearing a bucket hat, round sunglasses and an Oasis-style green coat.

He threw off the coat to reveal a white T-shirt embellished with Gallagher's face inside a red love heart.

Gallagher seemed unimpressed by his antics, when asked about the performance in a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Mancunian star stated: "F***ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes.The greatest day in his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot."

He then added: "He's just thinking, 'Wow!'

"Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for F**k's sake man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!"

The Oasis guitarist, whose wife Sara MacDonald is from Edinburgh then responded to a question about the fact that his daughter Anaïs had tweeted saying she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up with another rant about the Scottish star.

"When she grows up? Well, she better be better looking than that ****! Let’s hope she doesn’t have his looks. Or his girth. I’m not going to allow that. She’s gonna have a bad day soon if she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up."

Responding to the interview in his usual fashion, the Scottish singer jokingly changed his Twitter name to "Chewis Capaldi" and added a new profile pic with his face superimposed onto that of Han Solo's sidekick.