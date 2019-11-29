Music review: The Night With …The Hermes Experiment, The Hug and Pint, Glasgow

IF YOU like your music to be cutting-edge contemporary and for live performances to feel like a raw, quasi-underground experience, composer Matthew Whiteside’s The Night With… series is just the ticket. Now in its fourth year, it has expanded this season to nine programmes over 25 concerts in four cities. On Monday, it featured The Hermes Experiment – shortlisted for the Young Artist category of this week’s Royal Philharmonic Society Awards - in the atmospherically cramped subterranean vault of a Glasgow pub.

The Night With …The Hermes Experiment, The Hug and Pint, Glasgow *****

The ensemble – a surprisingly pungent combination of soprano, clarinet, harp and double bass – played the space like a comedy club, the squashed intimacy of the brick-walled venue perfect for casual interaction, conversational commentary, and – most of all – performances channeled as much through the characters of the players as the cocktail of compositional styles featured.

That was essential for the two playful songs by Emily Hall, both pithy plays on words; for the cool eccentricities of Alexander Mosolov’s Four Newspaper Advertisements; and the folksy intoxication of Robin Haigh’s Kalimotxo.

Meredith Monk’s Double Fiesta fizzed like a minimalist scat number, dizzily spun out by soprano Heloise Werner, compared to the atmospheric, down-tempo Tanka of Josephine Stephenson, and bassist Marianne Schofield’s aromatic arrangement of Anna Meredith’s Fin like a Flower.

Besides the improvisational mistiness of Ruari Paterson-Achenbach’s “to sleep on it” – winner of the series’ Call for Scores initiative – the ensemble premiered Matthew Grouse’s Daily Rituals, a quirky electro-acoustic melange of mundane ritual expressed in captured form.

