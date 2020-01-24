Music review: RSNO European Tour, Audimax Der Universitât Regensburg

THAT the RSNO has been touring Europe this past week could so easily be viewed as significant in the most pessimistic of ways. Will they be the last British orchestra to do so before Brexit finally takes effect?

RSNO European Tour, Audimax Der Universitât Regensburg ****

But there’s a more optimistic story to tell. The RSNO team, led by chief executive Alistair Mackie, are playing this as a golden opportunity to gain a more sustainable post- Brexit foothold on the European touring circuit, with a view to creating not only a sustained presence and awareness among European audiences, venues and promoters, but also a source of additional income that will feed into the orchestra’s wider activity at home and further afield.

It’s safe to say that this tour has been planned as a showcase for all that is currently good about the RSNO: the quality of its playing under musical director Thomas Søndergård, and its regular association with Scots violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Both were on show on Thursday in the beautiful town of Regensburg, which was the second last stop after a chain of concerts that has taken the orchestra on a criss-cross journey calling previously at Stuttgart, Antwerp, Aachen and Eindhoven.

The Regensburg concert took place in the strangest of halls, situated in the city’s university, a venue encased by rough concrete walls painted in a somewhat sporadic modernist fashion, yet the acoustic proved to be something very different.

In Vaughan Williams’ atmospheric Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis, with the second small orchestra placed in a unit behind the main body, there was a warmth and delicacy to the all-string performance.

Søndergård’s fluid shaping of the modal phrases, his beckoning to the various solo players, and his insistence on the softest of pianissimos, exuded an ethereal beauty that cast a spell over the moment, not least the antiphonal otherworldliness created by the smaller band.

It paved the way for Benedetti’s entrance, and a performance of the Bruch Violin Concerto that – for a work she has played so many times – was anything but routine. It was a triumph of grace, inner warmth, dazzling dexterity and nuanced suppleness, underpinned by an orchestral performance that had density, strongly defined colour, yet never once overstepping the mark.

Benedetti’s encore – an enchanting, unaccompanied arrangement of Auld Lang Syne (using the original melody) – drew a melting silence, its heartfelt simplicity and tenderness hushing the near-capacity house.

Then came Dvorak’s sunny Symphony No 8, again benefitting from Søndergård’s intuitive musicality and unswerving attention to detail, but this was a performance that ebbed and flowed at every possible level, palpably visible in the synchronised vigour of every musician on stage. While an initial encore of Sibelius’ Valse Triste offered an elegiac postscript, it was the closing Eightsome Reels, in Brian Fahey’s timeless arrangement, that signed off this penultimate concert in truly Scottish (and some might say non-Brexit) style.

KEN WALTON