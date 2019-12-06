Music review: Lewis Capaldi, Usher Hall, Edinburgh

THIS may have been a triumphant homecoming, yet Lewis Capaldi did his usual job of being the most down-to-earth guy in the room. The last-but-one time he played in this city, the nearest to his home town of Bathgate, it was at the comparatively tiny Mash House; in the past few months, however, he’s had a number one single and album in the UK, a number one single in the US, and been nominated for a Grammy.

JJJJJ

If the title of Rian Johnson’s new film, Knives Out, seems like a sly dig at the reaction of all the Star Wars crybabies who didn’t like what he did with The Last Jedi, the movie itself is the best kind of revenge against such detractors. Putting a subtly subversive twist on old-school Agatha Christie-style whodunits, it’s as purely pleasurable as mainstream movie-making gets, starting with Johnson’s inspired casting of Daniel Craig as a super-sleuth hired to investigate the death of a wealthy crime writer. Craig certainly has a blast as the fancifully named Benoit Blanc, a kind of Southern-accented dilettante famous enough to be profiled in the New Yorker under the sobriquet “the last of the gentleman detectives.” From the moment he appears on screen – sitting quietly in the back of a room, playing a single note on a piano – you just know this is going to be fun and so it proves as he starts picking apart the various relationships within the Thrombey household, whose fortune is thrown into disarray when family patriarch, Harlan (Christopher Plummer), is discovered with his throat slit. Johnson skilfully deconstructs the conventions of the genre, all the while creating a riveting mystery of his own, one that also functions as an amusing take-down of Make America Great Again-style thinking. Chris Evans and Toni Colette fill out the all-star cast.

The Nightingale (18)

JJJ

Having broken through with the grief-fuelled horror film The Babadook, Australian writer-director Jennifer Kent returns with this rape-and-revenge drama set in the Tasmanian wilderness, circa 1825. It follows Irish convict Clare (Aisling Franciosi) as she pursues the English soldiers (led by Sam Claflin) who left her for dead after raping her and killing her family, scenes that Kent shoots with an unflinching horror that makes them appropriately hard to endure. In the process she brings an admirable seriousness of purpose to a disreputable sub-genre largely associated with exploitation trash: as the film unfolds, it’s rigorous in its exploration of the way the brutality of colonialism is internalised and passed down every part of the command chain to create a violent reality in which women and indigenous people are systematically dehumanised and destroyed. That said, as the film edges past the two-hour mark, a certain repetitiveness sets in that dulls its impact.

The Two Popes (12A)

JJJ

The latest high-profile Netflix release to hit cinemas features a couple of enjoyable star turns from Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, but this new film from City of God director Fernando Meirelles also feels a little baggy and indulgent. Inspired by the true story behind the unusual transfer of power between reactionary Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and his reformist successor, Cardinal Jore Mario Begoglio (Pryce), later named Pope Francis, the film is at its best when focused on the theological brouhaha the film imagines took place between these oppositional forces.

Shooting the Mafia (15)

JJJ

Documentary portrait of veteran Sicilian photojournalist Letizia Battaglia, who has spent her late-blossoming career – she first picked up a camera aged 40 – photographing the and de-glamourising the violent consequences of organised crime in Sicily. The film reveals a woman with nerves of steel, but it’s frustratingly short on detail.

The Biggest Little Farm (PG)

JJ

Tracing California-based wildlife cinematographer John Chester’s efforts to start an organic farm with his foodie wife Molly and their pet dog, this documentary serves up a cheerful look at the joys and hardships of old school sustainable farming. ■

Alistair Harkness