Music review: Honeyblood, Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

WHEN drummer Cat Myers left Honeyblood last year, the former duo officially became a solo project for singer-songwriter/guitarist Stina Tweeddale. This tour-launching gig at her old alma mater, while troubled with teething problems, suggested that she’s more than capable of going it alone.

Honeyblood, Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow ***

Not that she was literally alone on stage: Myers has been replaced by bassist Anna Donigan and drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson. Tweeddale admitted that several songs from new album In Plain Sight had never been performed live before. That was occasionally all too apparent.

Fortunately, they were able to laugh it off when the freshly minted likes of The Tarantella required a couple of false starts to get going. Plus the crowd were on their side, which is more than could be said for Tweeddale’s gremlin-beset guitar.

While struggling with yet another technical issue, a supportive fan bought her a tequila. That’s devotion. These minor setbacks weren’t enough to scupper a performance which proved beyond doubt that Tweeddale hasn’t lost her seemingly effortless knack for writing instantly memorable fuzz-pop hooks. In a parallel ‘70s universe, the glam-stomping A Kiss From The Devil could’ve been a huge hit for Suzi Quatro.

Honeyblood’s winning formula hasn’t really changed: Tweeddale’s glucose vocals spread over fat, distorted riffs is a gift that keeps on giving. As long as she keeps conjuring earworms in that sugary vein, there’s no need for her to branch off in a different direction. Tonight she just about triumphed against the odds.

PAUL WHITELAW