Music review: Explosions In The Sky, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Instrumental rockers Explosions in the Sky may not be a household name but they have enjoyed a steady surge over the last 20 years, charting their rise through the various venues they have played on previous visits to Glasgow.

Explosions In The Sky, Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow ***

It is hardly surprising that these five anonymous guys from Texas would be welcome in the city that produced their post-rock peers Mogwai, unleashing a similar dynamic of mesmeric moodiness and searing guitar attack to create a seamless soundscape, like the musical equivalent of the cinematic tracking shot.

The sound of whirring rotors bookended their opening salvo. Another track started with sumptuous prettiness before a sudden jolt of volume smashed the reverie, still another layered metallic power chords over tasteful swathes of feedback.

Just when you thought there would be no concession to melody, they broke into the sort of blithe anthemic chime which might accompany a Coldplay song or soundtrack some inspirational documentary.

Their 90-minute set was not short on dynamism and variety. Although the quintet took their time, they never rested in the same place for long. There was movement of sorts on stage too, a collective stumbling, lurching dance with their guitars as they rode the ebb and flow of interlocking patterns and teased out the personality in their music.

Periodically, they pushed to a false climax, with one number chiming cheerily until collapsing in on itself. But they still had another 15 minutes to give before they were entirely spent and sated.

