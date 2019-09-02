On the first night of his debut solo tour, Danny Jones clearly appreciated the raucous reception Glasgow afforded his new material. The McFly singer has been open about the vulnerability he’s felt delving into his past. And he seemed trepidatious stepping on stage without his long-time bandmates.

Music review: Danny Jones, The Garage, Glasgow ***

Yet notwithstanding a few technical gremlins, he was visibly buoyed by the support he received from the Garage’s energised young crowd, and quickly grew into his performance.

Alluding to his parents’ break-up, he opened with the stomping soft rock of Muddy Water, its weighed down, lyrical introspection contrasting with its carefree chord progression. The Bon Jovi-ish Americana of True Crime called on Jones to really howl out his vocal, a relative grittiness that was retained on Is This Still Love, even as the singer and his tight rhythm section ratcheted up the pace.

Dusting off some McFly tracks, including the surf guitar pop of Five Colours In Her Hair and the grindy AOR of Not Alone, a Jones signature tune that allowed him to indulge in a guitar solo, these established fan favourites naturally brought the biggest reaction.

Yet running them close was the jaggedy, personal $igns, allowing him to showcase a guttural rock vocal, and a mini-medley of acoustic numbers, before he closed with the vitriolic Bad Habits.

Encoring with a clattering Talk In The Morning, he segued into the sing-along of Hey Jude to send his fans out happy into the night. - Jay Richardson