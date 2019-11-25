Little Mix 2020 Tour: when are the Falkirk, Ayr and Aberdeen dates and how to get tickets

World-conquering popstars Little Mix have big things planned for the new year.

Having spent 2018 touring with their most recent album, LM5, Little Mix are already eying up next summer for another round of massive shows across the UK, including dates in Falkirk, Ayr and Aberdeen.

Little Mix have spent 2019 on the road with LM5. Picture: Little Mix.

Introduced to the world on the eighth series of X-Factor back in 2011, the girl band have gone on to become one of the biggest forces in pop music, with their 2016 album “Glory Days” spending an incredible five weeks at the top of the UK charts.

Over the years, they've released countless hit singles, including "Wings", "Black Magic" and "Shout Out to My Ex"and have performed alongside everyone from Tom Jones and Missy Elliott to Nicki Minaj and Stormzy.

Here's everything you need to know about the band’s Scotland dates in summer 2020.

With a string of number one singles and albums, Little Mix confirmed themselves as one of the most successful girl groups of all time. Picture: Little Mix

When is the tour?

The tour will take place next summer, kicking off with a show at the Falkirk Stadium on Friday 26 June and closing with a show at Aberdeen's Hazelhead Park a month later, on Sunday 26 July.

In total, the tour will involve 21 open-air shows spread across Scotland, England and Wales.

When are the Scottish shows?

This year, Little Mix released their first ever Christmas single - One I've Been Missing. Picture: Little Mix

There are three Scottish tour dates confirmed:

Friday 26 June - Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

Saturday 25 July - Ayr Racecourse

Sunday 26 July - Hazelhead Park, Aberdeen

Where else are they playing?

For fans looking to mix it up a little further afield, the tour includes a whole host of dates across England and Wales, taking in major venues like London's Hyde Park.

The full list of shows for the 2020 tour is as follows:

Fri 26 Jun – The Falkirk Stadium

Sat 27 Jun – R.F.C Stadium, St Helens

Sun 28 Jun – Cardiff City Stadium

Tue 30 Jun – The Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough

Thu 2 Jul – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Fri 03 Jul – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

Sat 4 Jul – BST Hyde Park, London,

Sun 5 Jul – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs 9 Jul – Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

Fri 10 Jul – JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester

Sat 11 Jul– Stadium Zip World, Colwyn Bay

Sun 12 Jul - Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Tue 14 Jul – South of England Event Centre, Ardingly

Thu 16 Jul – Emirates Riverside, Durham

Fri 17 Jul – Fischer County Ground, Leicester

Sat 18 Jul – Holkham Hall, Norfolk

Sun 19 Jul – The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Tue 21 Jul – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fri 24 Jul – Bitts Park, Carlisle

Sat 25 Jul – Ayr Racecourse

Sun 26 Jul – Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

What songs will they play?

Hot off their LM5 tour, it is likely that the setlist will mostly be made up of tracks from the 2018 album.

While they have released one single, it seems unlikely that any of their summer shows will see them break into a version of their Christmas hit “One I've Been Missing”.

No doubt their number one singles like “Shout Out To My Ex”, “Black Magic and “Wings” will also be involved.



How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale as of 9am on Thursday 28 November, and will be available from the band's website.

Members of the Little Mix Fan Club will gain early access from 5pm on Monday 25 November.

02 Priority customers will be able to buy tickets from the following day, while Live Nation and Gigs in Scotland will offer access from 9am on Wednesday 27 November.