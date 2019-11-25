Little Mix 2020 Tour: when are the Falkirk, Ayr and Aberdeen dates and how to get tickets

World-conquering popstars Little Mix have big things planned for the new year.
Having spent 2018 touring with their most recent album, LM5, Little Mix are already eying up next summer for another round of massive shows across the UK, including dates in Falkirk, Ayr and Aberdeen.
Introduced to the world on the eighth series of X-Factor back in 2011, the girl band have gone on to become one of the biggest forces in pop music, with their 2016 album “Glory Days” spending an incredible five weeks at the top of the UK charts.
Over the years, they've released countless hit singles, including "Wings", "Black Magic" and "Shout Out to My Ex"and have performed alongside everyone from Tom Jones and Missy Elliott to Nicki Minaj and Stormzy.
Here's everything you need to know about the band’s Scotland dates in summer 2020.
When is the tour?
The tour will take place next summer, kicking off with a show at the Falkirk Stadium on Friday 26 June and closing with a show at Aberdeen's Hazelhead Park a month later, on Sunday 26 July.
In total, the tour will involve 21 open-air shows spread across Scotland, England and Wales.
When are the Scottish shows?
There are three Scottish tour dates confirmed:
Friday 26 June - Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk
Saturday 25 July - Ayr Racecourse
Sunday 26 July - Hazelhead Park, Aberdeen
Where else are they playing?
For fans looking to mix it up a little further afield, the tour includes a whole host of dates across England and Wales, taking in major venues like London's Hyde Park.
The full list of shows for the 2020 tour is as follows:
Fri 26 Jun – The Falkirk Stadium
Sat 27 Jun – R.F.C Stadium, St Helens
Sun 28 Jun – Cardiff City Stadium
Tue 30 Jun – The Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough
Thu 2 Jul – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Fri 03 Jul – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
Sat 4 Jul – BST Hyde Park, London,
Sun 5 Jul – Lancashire, Lytham Festival
Thurs 9 Jul – Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester
Fri 10 Jul – JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester
Sat 11 Jul– Stadium Zip World, Colwyn Bay
Sun 12 Jul - Hull College Craven Park Stadium
Tue 14 Jul – South of England Event Centre, Ardingly
Thu 16 Jul – Emirates Riverside, Durham
Fri 17 Jul – Fischer County Ground, Leicester
Sat 18 Jul – Holkham Hall, Norfolk
Sun 19 Jul – The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
Tue 21 Jul – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Fri 24 Jul – Bitts Park, Carlisle
Sat 25 Jul – Ayr Racecourse
Sun 26 Jul – Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen
What songs will they play?
Hot off their LM5 tour, it is likely that the setlist will mostly be made up of tracks from the 2018 album.
While they have released one single, it seems unlikely that any of their summer shows will see them break into a version of their Christmas hit “One I've Been Missing”.
No doubt their number one singles like “Shout Out To My Ex”, “Black Magic and “Wings” will also be involved.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets go on general sale as of 9am on Thursday 28 November, and will be available from the band's website.
Members of the Little Mix Fan Club will gain early access from 5pm on Monday 25 November.
02 Priority customers will be able to buy tickets from the following day, while Live Nation and Gigs in Scotland will offer access from 9am on Wednesday 27 November.