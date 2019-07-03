Lewis Capaldi song the best selling single of the year

Have your say

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved is the best-selling song of the year so far.

The track, which spent seven weeks at number one, has earned 1.34 million combined sales this year.

This figure includes 154.4 million streams, more than any other song on audio and video platforms, according to the Official Charts Company.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the first record from the 22-year-old, and shot straight to number one following its release in May. Fellow Scotsman Calvin Harris secures the runner-up position.

Giant, his song with Rag’n’Bone Man is the year’s second biggest song with 970,000 combined sales.

The electronic dance music track stands as the year’s most downloaded song, with 184,000 sales. READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi added to TRNSMT bill

US singer Ava Max’s breakthrough single Sweet But Psycho - which topped the charts in the first three weeks of this year - sits in third while Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is at four.

The country-rap hybrid spent 10 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and two at number one.

At number five is Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, which recorded some 16 million streams in its first seven days - the most recorded in a week.

Pop siren Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up is the biggest track by a British female at number six, while US teenage singer Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy places at nine.

Outside the top 10 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s collaboration I Don’t Care sits at 15, while recent Glastonbury headliner Stormzy is at 16.

The chart is based on combined physical, download and streaming equivalent sales.

Capaldi also scored the second biggest album of the year so far, with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent only beaten by the cast recording of The Greatest Showman.

His record earned 229,000 combined sales while the Hugh Jackman-starring soundtrack scored 381,000 combined sales.

George Ezra’s chart-topper Staying At Tamara’s is the year’s third biggest album with 226,000 sales, while Grande’s Thank U, Next takes fourth at 226,000.

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody movie soundtrack rounds out the top five with 221,000 combined sales.

