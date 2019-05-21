Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent set to claim number one spot

Lewis Capaldi is heading for number one with his debut album, which is currently outselling the rest of the top ten combined.

At the halfway stage of the chart week, the Scottish singer-songwriter’s record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has also already become this year’s fastest-selling debut album of the year.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi reveals his bank balance after $10 million net worth claim

Capaldi’s album has a total of 55,575 combined sales since it was released on Friday, the Official Charts Company said.

He has surpassed American music star Billie Eilish, who previously held the title of fastest-selling debut album this year, with her record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which shifted 48,000 copies in its first week.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi fans react to first listen of debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Bathgate-born Capaldi, 22, may also end up with the fastest-selling album of 2019 so far by any artist.

If he sells another 10,000 copies by Friday, he will overtake Ariana Grande’s Thank U Next.

Capaldi has also already earned himself the biggest week of digital downloads of the year, as he overtook Pink’s Hurts 2B Human.

READ MORE: “It’s awfy high up here,” says Lewis Capaldi as he looks forward to returning to Edinburgh

Three of Capaldi’s songs are set to appear in this week’s top ten singles chart, with previous chart-topper Someone You Loved back in at number three, new single Hold Me While You

Wait at number five and 2018 single Grace at number nine.