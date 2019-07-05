Lewis Capaldi's 14 funniest moments on Instagram and Twitter

Lewis Capaldi. Whether you love him or loath him, there's no denying the Scottish musician is Really Good At Twitter.
The singer-songwriter - known for his hits 'Someone You Loved' and 'Bruises' - is a regular fixture on both Twitter and Instagram, posting cheeky responses to fans, irreverent videos and self-deprecating images at odds with his recently-found fame and fortune.
Here are some of the 22-year-old West Lothian star's finest moments.
(Warning: strong language ahead)
His 'unique' take on advertising
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1129019941246652416
When he celebrated his new found fame and fortune
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1082642493555073024
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1009811939684487168
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1119224585164079104
The real moments he knew he'd made it
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1128960771835211776
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1126459685559783427
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1119950310959734785
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1116746130891657216
Though it's not all it's cracked up to be
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1121127644190392322
When he called his fans 'big f***in' lovely b***ards'
https://twitter.com/AlexanderCadman/status/1100872479592058881
When he found a logistical flaw in a fan's plan
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1073168239008600066
When he hit back against the haters
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1124056657552605186
When he rumbled your secret crush
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1008755913468055557
When he showed off his impressive range
https://twitter.com/LewisCapaldi/status/1090019365695696896