Lewis Capaldi nominated for a Grammy for his single Someone You Loved

Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for a Grammy for his single Someone You Loved.



He received a nod for song of the year and will compete with Always Remember Us This Way, from A Star Is Born, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Bring My Flowers Now by Brandi Carlile, Hard Place by HER, Lover by Taylor Swift, Norman F***ing Rockwell by Lana Del Rey and Truth Hurts by Lizzo.

The Scottish star has made waves here and in the US.

Eilisih, Del Rey, HER and Lizzo are also nominated for album of the year with nods for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Norman F***ing Rockwell, I Used To Know HER and Cuz I Love You respectively, as well as I, I by Bon Iver, Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande, 7 by Lil Nas X and Father Of The Bride by Vampire Weekend.