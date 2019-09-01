Lewis Capaldi among headliners at Girlguiding Scotland concert

Girlguiding Scotland's girls-only concert saw Lewis Capaldi, The Vamps and Becky Hill take to the stage for the Tartan Gig 2019.

Thousands of Brownies, Guides and Rangers took over the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night to see their favourite artists perform at Girlguiding Scotland's Tartan Gig 2019.

The concert was hosted by Scottish TV presenter and radio DJ Arielle Free and featured famous artists such as Lewis Capaldi, James Arthur, Becky Hill, Jade Bird, Maisie Peters and The Vamps.

Some girls, like Sophie, age 17, were lucky enough to interview the acts as Girlguiding Scotland’s junior reporters. She said: “I was so excited to be at the Tartan Gig as one of the showbiz reporters! It was amazing to interview the artists and watch them perform."

Lewis Capaldi said: “I was absolutely buzzing to play at Tartan Gig 2019! The crowd were totally wild and the girls looked fab with their glow in the dark glasses! I also got some really cool Tartan Gig sunglasses so I was chuffed. Brilliant show – thanks for having me Girlguiding Scotland!”

Becky Hill added: “Wow, what a gig. It’s great to see Girlguiding Scotland give their members the chance to experience a music concert and a space to be themselves and have fun.”

Moira McKenna, Girlguiding Scotland’s Lead Volunteer, explained how these events are all about giving girls a space to be themselves and enjoying new experiences together: "What better way to do this than going to your first ever gig with all your friends to see some of the biggest names in music! Tartan Gig is just one of the many ways Girlguiding Scotland is keeping up to date with what girls are into and what they like to do."



Girlguiding Scotland offers girls aged 5 to 25 the chance to take part in activities ranging from outdoor adventures and sports to campaigning and travelling internationally.