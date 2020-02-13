Latitude Festival 2020: line-up and how to get tickets for the Suffolk music festival as Snow Patrol announced as headliners

A new host of musicians and comedians have been added to the Latitude Festival lineup, Scottish rock band Snow Patrol.
They are joined by band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, singer-songwriter Mahalia and spoken word poet Kate Tempest.
Comedians added to the Suffolk festival's lineup include former Never Mind The Buzzcocks presenter Simon Amstell and veteran American performer Rich Hall.
Read more: TRNSMT Festival 2020: line-up, dates and how to get tickets for the Glasgow music festival
Who else is playing?
The headliners for the 15th edition of the festival were announced earlier this year as electronic duo the Checmical Brothers, pop band Haim and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.
They're joined by Michael Kiwanuka, Charli XCX and Keane.
Comedian Bill Bailey was also announced as the headlined comic for the event which takes place in July.
Speaking in the wake of the announcement, Snow Patrol said: “Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests.
"Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”
When does the festival take place?
Latitude Festival takes place at Henham Park Suffolk, from July 16 to July 19, 2020.
How much are tickets and where can I get them?
Tickets for the summer festival are already on sale and can be purchased at latitudefestival.com
An adult camping ticket costs £226.80 per person, while a teen tickets (aged 13-16) costs £156.60. A child's ticket (aged 5 -12) costs just £15.
Full list of music acts added
Anna Meredith
Annabel Allum
Bad Sounds
Banks
Black Pumas
Cate Le Bon
Chloe Moriondo
City and Colour
Confidence Man
Ghetts
Hinds
Joesef
Kate Tempest
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Kong Company
LA Priest
La Roux
Les Amazones D'Afrique
Lola Young
Lyra
Mahalia
Marthagunn
Men I Trust
Mirra May
Miss Gritt
Nadia Rose
Nubya Garcia
Oklou
Oscar Jerome
Porridge Radio
Purity Ring
Sorry
Stella Donnelly
The Beths
Tove Lo
Full list of arts acts added
Simon Amstell
Abigola Schamaun (MC)
Angela Barnes
Birmingham Royal Ballet
Brian and Roger
British Podcast Awards: Best Live Show Winner
Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists
Five Dials Launch
Flo and Joan
Flo Perry: How To Have Feminist Sex
Jayde Adams
Jenny Eclair and Judith Holder: Older and Wider
Kate Mosse
Kerry Godliman
Laura Dockrill: What Have I Done?
Mark Kermode Live in 3D
My Mate Bought A Toaster
Olga Koch
Patrick Barkham: Wild Child
Pod Bible Live
Raynor Winn: The Wild Silence
Rich Hall
Salon London present Gigantic: 300 Books You Won't Have to Read
Salon London: Don't Look Back In Anger: A History of Brit Pop
Secret Artists with Annie McGrath
Shazia Mirza
Sophie MacKintosh
The Poetry Exchange
The Two Shot Podcast