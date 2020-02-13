Latitude Festival 2020: line-up and how to get tickets for the Suffolk music festival as Snow Patrol announced as headliners

Have your say

A new host of musicians and comedians have been added to the Latitude Festival lineup, Scottish rock band Snow Patrol.

They are joined by band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, singer-songwriter Mahalia and spoken word poet Kate Tempest.

Comedians added to the Suffolk festival's lineup include former Never Mind The Buzzcocks presenter Simon Amstell and veteran American performer Rich Hall.

Who else is playing?

The headliners for the 15th edition of the festival were announced earlier this year as electronic duo the Checmical Brothers, pop band Haim and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

They're joined by Michael Kiwanuka, Charli XCX and Keane.

Comedian Bill Bailey was also announced as the headlined comic for the event which takes place in July.

Speaking in the wake of the announcement, Snow Patrol said: “Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests.

"Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”

When does the festival take place?

Latitude Festival takes place at Henham Park Suffolk, from July 16 to July 19, 2020.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Tickets for the summer festival are already on sale and can be purchased at latitudefestival.com

An adult camping ticket costs £226.80 per person, while a teen tickets (aged 13-16) costs £156.60. A child's ticket (aged 5 -12) costs just £15.

Full list of music acts added

Anna Meredith

Annabel Allum

Bad Sounds

Banks

Black Pumas

Cate Le Bon

Chloe Moriondo

City and Colour

Confidence Man

Ghetts

Hinds

Joesef

Kate Tempest

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Kong Company

LA Priest

La Roux

Les Amazones D'Afrique

Lola Young

Lyra

Mahalia

Marthagunn

Men I Trust

Mirra May

Miss Gritt

Nadia Rose

Nubya Garcia

Oklou

Oscar Jerome

Porridge Radio

Purity Ring

Sorry

Stella Donnelly

The Beths

Tove Lo

Full list of arts acts added

Simon Amstell

Abigola Schamaun (MC)

Angela Barnes

Birmingham Royal Ballet

Brian and Roger

British Podcast Awards: Best Live Show Winner

Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists

Five Dials Launch

Flo and Joan

Flo Perry: How To Have Feminist Sex

Jayde Adams

Jenny Eclair and Judith Holder: Older and Wider

Kate Mosse

Kerry Godliman

Laura Dockrill: What Have I Done?

Mark Kermode Live in 3D

My Mate Bought A Toaster

Olga Koch

Patrick Barkham: Wild Child

Pod Bible Live

Raynor Winn: The Wild Silence

Rich Hall

Salon London present Gigantic: 300 Books You Won't Have to Read

Salon London: Don't Look Back In Anger: A History of Brit Pop

Secret Artists with Annie McGrath

Shazia Mirza

Sophie MacKintosh

The Poetry Exchange

The Two Shot Podcast