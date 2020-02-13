Nearly seven years on from their initial split, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill announced that they'd be back on the road in a video posted to Twitter.

JLS - the boy band born of The X Factor and famous for hits like 'Everybody in Love' and 'One Shot' - have announced they are reforming for a UK and Ireland tour in 2020.

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“IT'S TIME!!" they said. "Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec. We can't wait to be reunited with you all!"

The Beat Again tour kicks off on 12 November in Dublin, before calling at places like Sheffield, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, and London, before winding up with a big (and possibly festive) show at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 28 December.

But it’s obviously the group’s headline date at the The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 26 November that we're most excited about.

The full list of JLS tour dates is as follows:

12 November - 3Arena, Dublin

13 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

15 November - Brighton Centre

16 November - Bournemouth International Centre

18 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

19 November - Bonus Arena, Hull

20 November - Flydsa Arena, Sheffield

21 November - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

25 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds

26 November - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27 November - Manchester Arena

30 November - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

1 December - The O2, London

2 December - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

28 December - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

The group first formed in 2006, and went on to become runners-up of the fifth series of the ITV reality talent show The X Factor in 2008, coming second to Alexandra Burke.

Their first two singles 'Beat Again' and 'Everybody in Love' both went to number one on the UK Singles Chart.

In April 2013, JLS released a statement on their website announcing that they would be splitting up after releasing a greatest hits collection and completing their final arena tour.

"We will always remain brothers and friends and we will always be your boys," they said at the time.

What might they play?

Since it's been seven years since the group last performed live, and their comeback dates are some nine months off at the time of writing, it's difficult to say just which tracks they'll be unearthing from the back catalogue.

Sure, hits like 'Everybody in Love' and 'Beat Again' are sure to be included, but what else can fans expect to hear?

According to setlist.fm, JLS' 'average' setlist in 2012 - the last year they actively toured - looked like this:

Hottest Girl in the World

Have Your Way

The Club Is Alive

One Shot

Eyes Wide Shut

Billion Lights

Keep You

Superhero

Only Tonight

I Know What She Likes

Only Making Love

Dessert

So Many Girls

Close to You

Crazy for You

3D

Better for You

Take a Chance on Me

Hold Me Down

Billionaire

Proud

Umbrella (Rihanna cover)

Love You More

Beat Again

Treasure (Bruno Mars cover)

Do You Feel What I Feel

She Makes Me Wanna

Encore:

End of the Road (Boyz II Men cover)

Everybody in Love

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 21 February via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Before that though, fans can register for a pre-sale to get access to tickets early.

To access the pre-sale, sign up by 3pm on Tuesday 18 February. Head here to sign-up for the pre-sale.