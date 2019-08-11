Picture: Bobby Gillespie

In pictures: Primal Scream + Johnny Marr at Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019

Despite the torrential rain, Primal Scream and Johnny Marr played to a large crowd at Edinburgh's Summer Sessions.

The heavy rain, thunder and lightening did not deter music fans from Princes Street Gardens, as Johnny Marr warmed up proceedings for Primal Scream. Despite being stopped after one song as a precaution due to the storm, Johnny Marr returned to finish his set before a pink-suited Bobby Gillespie and Primal Scream took to the stage. Picture: Contributed.

Johnny Marr continued with his set after a short break due to the weather.

1. Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr continued with his set after a short break due to the weather.
other
Buy a Photo
Bobby Gillespie wore a bright pink suit.

2. Bobby Gillespie

Bobby Gillespie wore a bright pink suit.
Calum Buchan
other
Buy a Photo
The torrential rain didn't deter the crowd.

3. The crowd

The torrential rain didn't deter the crowd.
Calum Buchan
other
Buy a Photo
Primal Scream took to the stage about 9.30pm.

4. Primal Scream

Primal Scream took to the stage about 9.30pm.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3