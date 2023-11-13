Legendary hip hop Ice Cube will hit Glasgow in the coming weeks as part of a mammoth tour. Here's everything you need to know about the gig - including which artists will be supporting him.

Fans of 90s rap and hip hop have been handed one of the best Christmas presents they could hope for with the confirmation the iconic artist Ice Cube is arriving on British soil for the first time in a number of years.

Starting out at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, the 'Check Your Self' rap star will head to the UK on December 5 as he takes on a six date tour that will include shows in London, Manchester and Dublin on the way.

Sure to be a night for all fans of the genre, Cube is bringing along a number of big name friends with him as support and is sure to be a night to remember for Scottish fans.

Here is everything you need to know about Ice Cube and his show at the Glasgow OVO Hydro next month.

Ice Cube Glasgow 2023 - who is supporting Ice Cube

The support slots for the 90s icon could not be much bigger, with Ice Cube bringing along two of the biggest names in the genre - Cyprus Hill and The Game - who need no introduction.

It is sure to be a must see for all Scottish fans with Ice Cube making his long-overdue return to British soil in toe with some of the most loved artists from hip hop.

Ice Cube Glasgow 2023 - how to get tickets, stage times

Tickets for Ice Cube's highly anticipated gig at the OVO Hydro are on sale now from the following link.

The 6-date tour is his biggest of the UK and Ireland yet and will see him land at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday 5 December 2023.

Prices begin at £64.15 and are available via Ticketmaster and the link above.

Showtimes will be released approximately 3 days before the date of the event on the Hydro website, though door have already been confirmed to open at 6.30pm.

Ice Cube setlist 2023

While the set may differ from night to night, the legendary hip hop star has been playing the following setlist on his most recent gigs.

Natural Born Killaz (Dr. Dre & Ice Cube cover)

Hello

Check Yo' Self

Friday

Bop Gun (One Nation)

You Know How We Do It

Why We Thugs

Straight Outta Compton (N.W.A song)

Gangsta Gangsta (N.W.A song)

No Vaseline

Ain't Got No Haters

You Can Do It