Hit band The 1975 announce Scotland tour dates

Pock-rock sensation The 1975 have announced dates for two concerts in Scotland as part of their new UK tour.

The band, which has now three Brit Awards, will play in Aberdeen on Saturday 29 February next year before performing at Glasgow's SSE Hydro the following day on Sunday 1 March.

The 1975 are performing at Aberdeen’s brand new events venue and arena, P&J Live in the wake of releasing their latest album 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'.

The album is their third consecutive No.1 record in the UK.

The Manchester four-piece have enjoyed a phenomenal rise to fame over the past few years, selling out shows across the world, as well as being nominated for the Mercury Prize Album of the Year.

The band is set to release their fourth album, 'Notes on a conditional form', on the 21 February - just a week before they are to perform in Aberdeen.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We look forward to bringing another new act to P&J Live, The 1975 are known for their innovative synth-laden take on ‘80’s pop rock. We know our North-East fans always create great atmosphere at live gigs, and expect this to sell quickly.”

The tour starts in Nottingham, with the band performing to north-east crowds next February.

Tickets go on sale from 9am next Friday 20 September.