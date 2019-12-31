Herman’s Hermits heading to Fife

Now here’s a blast from the past!

Herman’s Hermits are celebrating their 55th anniversary with a tour around the UK’s concert halls and are including Fife.

Formed in Manchester in 1964, the band remain best known for hit singles such as I’m In to Something Good, There’s A Kind Of Hush and the Grammy nominated Mrs Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter.

Barry Whitwam is the sole remaining survivor from the original line-up of the touring Hermits, and the night at Carnegie Hall offers music and some laughter. The band came under the wing of renowned hit maker Mickie Most, enjoying success on both sides of the Atlantic in their glory days.

The band play Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Sunday, March 15.