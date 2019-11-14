Harry Styles tour 2020: pre-sale, ticket prices and general sale for Glasgow concert

Have your say

The Two Ghosts performer is set to perform Glasgow's SSE Hydro as part of a UK-wide arena tour

The former One Direction member's Love On Tour will see him kick off his tour on April 15, 2020 in Birmingham, before performing a whistle-stop tour of the UK and Ireland, with dates planned in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Dublin.

The UK chapter of the tour will culminate in a performance at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on April 26.

American act King Princess will support the 25-year-old during the Glasgow gig.

In a social media post Styles revealed the news with a tour poster, quickly sending Scottish fans into a frenzy.

The announcement comes exactly one month ahead of the release of new album Fine Line.

As of yet the singer-songwriter has released just one track from the new album, 'Lights Up', but he is expected to unveil more music this Saturday when he appears on American comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Styles' US tour dates clash with 2020's Glastonbury festival, meaning the performer will not feature on the bill as the event celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Full list of UK and Ireland tour dates

Arena Birmingham, Birmingham - April 15, 2020

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - April 17, 2020

3Arena, Dublin April 19, 2020

The O2, London - April 22, 2020

The O2, London - April 23, 2020

Manchester Arena, Manchester - April 25, 2020

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow - April 26, 2020

Pre-sale details

Fans who pre-order Fine Line before 3pm on Sunday (November 17) will be given priority access to the Glasgow dates. Pre-sale tickets will be made available from 10am on Monday (November 18).

Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase at ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans have been warned that pre-sale access does not guarantee tickets.

When do tickets go on general sale and how much do they cost?

The tickets will be released on general sale on Friday (November 22) at 10am.

Standard tickets for the UK tour will range from £40 to £75, while VIP tickets will range from £149.50 to £159.50.