The band's epic 'Not In This Lifetime' world tour is returning to Europe - and a Scottish date has now been announced, following an initial reveal of dates in 2019.
Flamboyant hard rockers Guns N' Roses have announced a massive UK show to take place this summer.
It had been anticipated the band would choose Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium as a venue, but instead they'll take to the stage as part of a huge open air concert on Glasgow Green on 25 June.
Axl Rose and his band will play also two dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a month earlier in May.
Guns N' Roses full UK and Ireland dates for 2020 are as follows:
May 29 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 23 - Glasgow Green
June 27 - Dublin, Marlay Park
Following the reformation of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, the Not In This Lifetime tour has played to over 5.5 million fans and is one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.
The global part of their tour begins in Miami at the end of January before dates in Mexico City, Quito and Buenos Aires to name just a few of the major cities included.
The European tour kicks off in Lisbon on May 20.
Other European cities on the Los Angeles band's schedule include Hamburg, Vienna and Prague.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets are available now for members of Guns N' Roses 'Nightrain' fan service.
If you're not a member though, don't fret. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.
They are available through Ticketmaster.
What might they play?
With June so far out, it's hard to take an accurate guess on what songs might get a live airing come the band's Glasgow show.
It's a given that hits like 'Sweet Child o' Mine' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' will be played, but what else can fans expect?
According to setlist.fm, Guns N' Roses 'average' setlist in 2019 looked like this:
It's So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin' Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Slither
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
Shadow of Your Love
Attitude
Civil War
Coma
Sweet Child O' Mine
Wichita Lineman
November Rain
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Nightrain
Don't Cry
Encore:
Patience
The Seeker
Paradise City
Guns N' Roses formed in 1985 and are well known for classic rock songs such as 'Paradise City', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Sweet Child o' Mine'.
Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).