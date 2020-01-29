Green Man 2020: dates, tickets and the full festival line-up

Have your say

It may still be winter, but it’s never too soon for music fans to start looking forward to summer and the exciting festival season.

Among the big events to add to your diary for this summer is the popular Green Man Festival, held in beautiful Brecon Beacons in Wales.

London-born indie rocker Michael Kiwanuka is the headliner for 2020 (Photo: Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s playing, when it’s taking place and how to get tickets.

Who is headlining at Green Man 2020?

The independent music and arts festival has been held annually since its launch in 2003, and attracts more than 25,000 music fans every year. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Black Mountains, with the river Usk flowing around its perimeter, the festival welcomes an impressive line-up of performers year on year.

And 2020 promises to be no different, with Green Man announcing its line-up for the summer this morning (29 Jan), confirming Michael Kiwanuka as this year’s headliner.

Swedish electronic band Little Dragon are among the main headliners at Green Man this year (Photo: Getty Images)

Kiwanuka’s second album, Love and Hate, debuted at number one in the UK albums chart, while his hit song Cold Little Heart is well-known for being the opening theme of the HBO television series, Big Little Lies.

The London-born indie rock singer will headline alongside Caribou, Mac DeMarco and Little Dragon, at the event in August.

Announcing the news on social media, Green Man Festival said, “#GreenMan20 has landed!

“Michael Kiwanuka, Mac Demarco (his only UK show), Caribou, Little Dragon are headlining in the mountains and a whole host of bewitching acts! Bag a ticket.”

Which other bands and artists are on the line-up?

Joining the main headliners are a host of other “bewitching acts”, including Goldfrapp, Thundercat, Agnes Obel, Parquet Courts, Lucinda Williams, Black Midi and Ty Segall and the Freedom Band.

When is Green Man?

The festival will take place between 20 and 23 August 2020 at Glanusk Park, near Crickhowell in Powys.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets for adults are priced at £195 each, plus a booking fee. This classic Green Man ticket gets you - and your tent - access from Thursday (20 Aug) until the festival ends on Monday (23 Aug).

Student weekend tickets are priced at £170 each, teen tickets (13-17 years) at £130 each and little folk (5-12 years) at £30 each. Infants can enter for free.

Use of the car park costs £20, or there is a park and ride service for a cost of £5.

What else is on at the festival?

As well as the live music - which includes a line-up of artists spanning the music spectrum, from indie and electronica, to folk, reggae and DJS - Green Man has plenty more to enjoy.

Festival-goers can also enjoy entertainment in the way of comedy, literature, cinema, science, yoga and surprise gigs, with 10 different areas at their disposal during the event.

For more information on what the festival has in store, visit the Green Man website.