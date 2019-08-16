Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019 in Bellahouston Park: line-up, tickets and banned items

With the Edinburgh Summer Sessions in full swing, it’s Glasgow’s turn to get a taste of the music.

This is everything you need to know about the Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019 in Bellahouston Park.

The lineup and dates

The official line up for the Glasgow Summer Sessions goes as follows:

16 August: The Cure, with supporting acts Mogwai, The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable

17 August: Foo Fighters, with supporting acts Slaves, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Van T’s and Hot Milk

25 August: The 1975, with supporting acts Twin Atlantic, You Me At Six, Pale Waves, Ten Tonnes and No Rome

Tickets

There are a variety of tickets available to choose from for each artist - you can choose either standard tickets or VIP tickets.

The VIP tickets provide:

- A secluded area away from the main festival arena

- Access to a covered bar

- A variety of street food offerings

- Seating

- Toilet facilities

- Entertainment between main stage set by the VIP garden DJ

However, be aware that the VIP area is a secluded area and does not have views of the main stage.

In addition to standard and VIP tickets, the Summer Sessions also offer a payment plan option for those looking at tickets.

You can pay £10 on your first payment for your ticket, followed by two more instalments over two months in order to make your festival trip more affordable.

You can get tickets for all of the artists on the Summer Sessions website here.

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over. Under fives will not be permitted to the event.

For those attending with someone aged between five and 16, you are encouraged to complete a guardianship form, which can be found here.

Rules and regulations

The Summer Sessions has compiled a list of things to expect upon arrival:

- Alcohol checkpoints will be in operations at the customer entrances to ensure that no alcohol is being brought into the park

- Security and police will be present, plus bag and pat down searches will be taking place on entry

- Police dogs will also be present

- You cannot leave and then re-enter the festival site

They say feel free to bring a picnic blanket to sit down on the grass as it’s an all standing outdoor event with no seating, but do consider the weather conditions.

Banned items

In the interest of health and safety, there are a few items that you shouldn’t bring with you to the event. These items are:

- Weapons

- Drones

- Professional cameras with removable lens

- No bags bigger than A3 size (40cm x 30cm)

- Flares or other smoke emitting devices

- Fireworks

- Drugs, including “legal or herbal highs”

- Glass, metal or hard plastic bottles

- Folding or inflatable chairs

- Laser pens

- Selfie sticks

- Umbrellas

- Flags

Event goers are also warned not to:

- Participate in underage drinking

- Crowd surf

- Throw objects

- Engage in anti-social behaviour

How to get there

Travelling to Bellahouston Park is possible in a variety of different ways, no matter what transport you choose to take.

Walking

Walking from the city centre to the venue takes roughly 50 minutes.

Starting in the city centre, you’ll walk along Argyle Street, turn into Finnieston and cross the Squinty Bridge, skirt Festival Park and head onto Paisley Road West.

Bus

The bus numbers 9, 9A, 10 (First) and 38 (McGills) all drop off and pick up from Paisley Road West to the north of Bellahouston Park.

The journey from the city centre is about 20 minutes.

Train

Drumbreck station is the closest one to the gig, roughly 15 minutes away on foot.

Alternatively, get a train to the city centre and find alternative transport from there, like a bus or walking.

Driving

While it’s encouraged that you find alternative travel, but if you can’t leave the car at home, there are options available.

Parking will be available at Albion Car Park on a first come, first serve basis at a price of £5.00 for all day parking. This car park is a short walk from the venue.

There is no other parking available around the site and be aware that towing enforcements will be in place.