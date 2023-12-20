Here are five of the best bands, musicians and artists touring Scotland in 2024 - including Taylor Swift.

It is certain to be an explosive beginning to the year with Bring Me The Horizon headlining Glasgow Hydro in January. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Bring Me The Horizon - OVO Hydro Glasgow, January 2024

Whatever is happening with the Sheffield pop-metal act at the moment is anybody's guess. Their new album was delayed and rumours that band members have departed are rife.

However, no matter what obstacles Oli Sykes and his noisey pals are hit with, they are seem to bounce back with an unstoppable live show. This will be no different on January 14. Strap in.

The 1975 - OVO Hydro Glasgow, February 2024

A band that are often described as a bit Marmite always seem to do pretty damn well when they play Scotland - two nights at the Hydro back to back prove their status as one of the country's biggest bands.

Healy, one of the world's most enigmatic frontmen, has done the rounds with his three band mates over the years at pubs and tiny clubs and now reaps the rewards as the pied piper of indie pop. Love them or hate them, they headline arenas on merit. Playing OVO Hydro on February 8 and 9.

Taylor Swift - Murrayfield Edinburgh, June 2024

Arguably the biggest artist on the planet at the moment, Swifties are uncontrollable with excitement after seeing her line up three massive dates in the Scottish capital on 7, 8 and 9 of June.

She's bringing indie-pop heroes Paramore with her too, just to add that little bit of extra clout.

Doja Cat - OVO Hydro, June 2024

The month of June is a good one for Scottish fans with 'Paint The Town Red' hit-maker Doja Cat rocking up for one night in Glasgow.

Tickets have already been flying off the shelves for the June 11 gigs and, following on from Taylor Swift days before her, 'Doja' is certain to bring the house down in Scotland's biggest city.

Fatboy Slim - SWG Glasgow, July 2024

You may be feeling the winter cold just now but in just six months, thousands of partygoers will be out in shirts and a t-shirt dancing to one of the most popular big beat artists of the last three decades.