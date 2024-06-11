Dave Grohl will be fronting The Foo Fighters at Hampden Park. | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland’s summer of music continues with a visit from one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

To be on one of the biggest bands in history is impressive, to have been in two is astounding - but that’s the position Dave Grohl finds himself in.

The former Nirvana drummer started Foo Fighters as a solo project following the death of his old band’s lead singer Kurt Cobain in 1994.

Since then they’ve become a fully-fledged rock group with a string of hot singles and albums under their belt.

Thier future seemed to be in the balance after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, but they decided to keep on going, with former Vandals and Divo member Josh Freese taking Hawkins’ place.

They are currently in the middle of a huge tour - and there’s good news for Scottish fan, with a Glasgow stadium gig.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are The Foo Fighters playing Glasgow?

The Foo Fighters play Glasgow's Hampden Stadium on their 'Everything Or Nothing At All' tour on Monday, June 17.

Will there be a support act?

The Foo Fighters will have two support acts, both of whom are well worth turning up early for. First on will be Glasgow’s own Honeyblood, a former rock duo but now the solo project of frontwoman Stina Tweeddale. Best known for her second studio album, 2016’s Babes Never Die, her biggest songs include the titular tune from that record, along with Sea Hearts and Walking At Midnight. The second support comes from Australian rocker Courtney Barnett. She has released three critically-acclaimed albums to date, plus a collaboration with Kurt Vile, and has won four ARIA Music Awards (Australia’s answer to the Brits),plus Grammy and Brit nominations.

What are the stage times?

No official stage times have been made available to date - watch this space. We do know that doors open at 5pm though, so would expect Honeyblood on stage at around 6pm, Courtney Barnett at around 7pm and The Foo Fighters at some time between 8pm and 9pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig the gig is officially sold out but you can check out if there’s any late ticket releases here, where plenty of resale tickets are also available, priced from £66.27 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing areas, there’s a minimum age of 14, and those aged 14 and 15 ymust be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14+15 years old). In the seated areas there’s a minimum age of 5. Persons aged 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 5-15 years old).

What is the likely Foo Fighters setlist?

The Foo Fighters tend to play different setlists every night so, unless your name is Dave Grohl, it’s impossible to know what they will play, and in which order. Having said, you can probably expect to hear the majority of these songs, played at a recent gig in North Carolina, if you’re heading to Hampden.