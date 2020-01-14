Falkirk’s wham bam big blues jam

Falkirk Blues Club’s first big event of the year takes place on Thursday when musicians and music fans collide for the first jam night of 2020.

The club, located upstairs in the Wine Library, in Princes Street, will be hosting its monthly jam night – under the banner of the Falkirk Live Blues Platform – which comes complete with a cracking house band known as Wicked Grin to supply the beat and rythmn for anyone who wants to plug in and play, croon a tune or two, or just sit back and soak up the sublime sonic scene.

Starting at 8pm and running all the way to 10.30pm, the jam features classic blues numbers which are fun and easy to play along to including Call Me the Breeze, Sweet Home Chicago, Hoochie Coochie Man, Johnny B Goode, Red House, The Thrill is Gone and lots more.

Then on Thursday, January 30 the regular monthly Blues Club gig returns with The Brian Rawson Band rocking the first floor of the Wine Library.

Visit www.falkirkbluesclub.com for more information.