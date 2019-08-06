Falkirk band Primes playing Party at the Palace

Linlthgow Palace’s centuries old stone work will be pulsating to pounding rhythms and pure musical entertainment as it hosts its annual party this weekend.

Not your average get together, this Part at the Palace shindig features a ton of top turns including The Charlatans, KT Tunstall, Midge Ure, Deacon Blue, Wet Wet Wet and the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, as well as a myriad of rising talent.

Party in the Palace will feature, clockwise from left, KT Tunstall, Fat Cops, Midge Ure and the Fun Lovin' Criminals among other

It all kicks off in the town’s Lochside Field just before 1pm on Saturday and ends after 10pm on Sunday.

The festival also includes a fun fair, kids’ entertainment, a market area, a street food scene, and a pamper zone and the whole weekend will also be compered by popular presenters from Forth One.

Earlier in the year the event’s co-producer John Richardson said he was thrilled to be bringing such an impressive line up to his home town.

He said: “We say the same each year, however, we are genuinely delighted with this year’s line-up. There is something for everyone with some truly iconic Scottish acts, some festival favourites and great new bands who will perhaps go on to headline festivals in years to come.”

And one of those bands may just be Falkirk act Primes, who are scheduled to take to the Breakthrough Stage at 4.30pm on Sunday to show the Party at the Party punters how to really rock a festival.

The band, Ollie Kitchen (vocals/bass), Sarah Monteith-Skelton (guitar/vocals) and Reece Ryan(drums/vocals), have already played Vibration Festival this year, letting crowds hear songs like Don’t Forget Your Memories, Breathe, Together Forever, Haunted and Bodies.