Electric Fields festival cancelled after controversial move to Glasgow

A festival which was controversially moved from Dumfries and Galloway to Glasgow, sparking anger from attendees, has now been cancelled.

The Electric Fields music festival had been due to take place at Finnieston complex SWG3 after organisers moved the three-day event from its original home of Drumlanrig Castle, near Thornhill in Dumfries and Galloway.

Festival-goers were disappointed by the move from a camping and music experience to a venue in a large city, with many taking up organisers' offer of a refund when they made the announcement in April.

With just a month until the event at the multi-arts venue in Finnieston, a statement on official ticket outlet Ticketweb confirmed that the festival had been cancelled.

Acts such as The Vaccines, Frank Turner, and Kyle Falconer were due to perform at the festival, which has been running since 2014 and won plaudits for its boutique feel.

Among those who have performed in the four year history of the festival are Young Fathers, Noel Gallagher, Frightened Rabbit, Primal Scream and Dizzee Rascal.

A statement on the original cancellation said: "Due to the rising costs of producing outdoor camping festivals and ongoing logistical & transport challenges we have made the difficult decision to move site to an inner city location in Glasgow.

"SWG3 is located in the popular Finnieston area, with excellent transport links from around Glasgow and further afield. The venue capacity is also slightly larger than we normally have so we’ll be able to welcome some more of you to join us."

The subsequent cancellation, reported in the Evening Times, has not yet been confirmed by the festival's organisers.

SWG3 confirmed to the Scotsman that the event had been cancelled and that any customers who purchased tickets through their website will receive a full refund.