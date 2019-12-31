Edinburgh’s Hogmanay: Fiona Shepherd on this year’s music highlights

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay isn’t just about the party in the gardens. Scotsman pop critic Fiona Shepherd rounds up the big attractions

G’day 2020 with Kylie Auldist: Ring in the Australian New Year – or just get the party started early – with this lunchtime concert of antipodean pop classics performed by “the high priestess of Melbourne soul” Kylie Auldist. McEwan Hall, Hogmanay, 12pm

Candelit Concert: For those who prefer to ring in 2020 with reflection, the annual, atmospheric Candlelit Concert provides a refined overture. This year’s baroque-leaning programme features the first and last cantatas from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and Vivaldi’s setting of the vespers psalm Dixit Dominus. St Giles’ Cathedral, Hogmanay, 6pm

Ronnie Scott’s Big Band: Never let it be said that the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay soundtrack isn’t varied as London’s legendary jazz club sends its swing band north for an evening of sashaying with vocalist Liane Carroll, before ticketholders head on to the Street Party. McEwan Hall, Hogmanay, 7.30pm

Street Party: The Street Party spreads to the Old Town with the new High Street Stage in Parliament Square headlined by a rejuvenated Idlewild with support from up-and-coming indie rockers The Snuts and hometown hoolie heroes Shooglenifty. Back in the Princes Street environs, the Waverley Stage features electro pop crooner and man o’ parts Marc Almond, Fort William singer/songwriter Keir Gibson, glam electronica duo The Ninth Wave and Edinburgh ska band PorkPie, with street theatre, silent disco, dance performance and DJs the Mac Twins, Arielle Free and The Great Calverto completing the shindig. Princes Street and High Street, Hogmanay, 7.30pm

Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens: The gentleman DJ/producer, known for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, is the first Hogmanay guest to write a bespoke soundtrack for the fireworks. In addition, expect a full band greatest hits set with guest vocalists plus opening DJ set from Rudimental and dub vibrations from Glasgow sound system Mungo’s Hi-fi. Princes Street Gardens, Hogmanay, 8.30pm

Eddi Reader: The former Fairground Attraction frontwoman marks forty years in music with a wide repertoire of pop, folk and jazz delivered in her intuitive, fragrant tones. McEwan Hall, New Year’s Day, 6pm