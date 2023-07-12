Music icons Depeche Mode have announced their UK tour for 2024 - with a Scottish date included. Here's how to get pre-sale tickets for the Memento Mori tour at Glasgow Hydro.

One of Britain's most iconic bands will be returning to Scottish shores next year after Depeche Mode confirmed the dates for their upcoming UK tour.

The new wave duo of legendary frontman Dave Gahan and Martin Gore will return to the road early next year as they continue to tour their most recent release Memento Mori, which came out in March of this year.

With several headline slots across Europe already confirmed, the band will play one show in Scotland as they hit up other major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon and Budapest. The band have been in top form too, with critics citing their performances on this tour as some of the best of their careers.

Gahan has been lighting up stages across the globe after taking the Memento Mori tour to the US in March, where they began the tour in California. Several other US dates have been confirmed for this September before the band bring the tour back to their homeland in 2024 - much to the delight of their British fans.

It will be the band's first Scottish show since the tragic passing of keyboard player Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher, who died in May 2022 much to the shock of the band and its fans.

When do Depeche Mode play Glasgow

Dave Gahan and his band's Memento Mori UK tour will include include a stop in Glasgow as well as Birmingham, London and Manchester.

In news sure to delight the dedicated Scottish fan base, Depeche Mode have confirmed they will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday 31 January 2024.

Who will support Depeche Mode on their UK tour

Support for the tour has not yet been confirmed, however, this page will be updated as and when the support is confirmed.

Where are Depeche Mode playing in 2024, Depeche Mode UK Tour

Jan 22 - The O2, London

Jan 24 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Jan 29 - AO Arena, Manchester

Jan 31 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Depeche Mode set list

While the band may change up their set come next January, fans will be pleased to know those who have attended the tour across the pond have been treated to some of the band's most classic tracks.

Their gig in Berlin on July 9 included several well loved Depeche Mode songs, including: Walking in My Shoes, It's No Good, Precious, Strangelove, I Feel You, Wrong, Stripped, Enjoy The Silence, Just Can't Get Enough, Condemnation, Never Let Me Down Again and Personal Jesus.

Depeche Mode pre sale, how to get tickets for Depeche Mode Glasgow gig

Tickets for Depeche Mode's UK Tour are available on pre-sale for O2 customers via O2 Priority soon. For those eligible, tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 13 July until Saturday 15 July at 9am.

Live Nation will also hold a pre-sale for the show, which begins on Friday 14 July at 10am.