Crowded House 2020 reunion tour: dates and venues for the Glasgow dates

For the first time in over a decade, iconic Aussie rockers Crowded House will be touring Europe next summer with a massive reunion tour planned for 2020.

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will continue on the band's massive legacy with the help of Finn's sons Liam and Elroy, and Mitchell Froom.

Neil Finn has recruited his sons to carry on the Crowded House legacy. Picture: Mark Metcalfe (Getty Images)

With Neil Finn, coming off a hugely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, the band are primed to hit some of Europe's biggest venues as they travel all over the continent.

With an arsenal packed full of hit songs like “Don't Dream it's Over” and “Fall at your Feet”, Crowded House's 2020 tour is sure to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

When is the tour?

The European tour will run from 16 June until 10 July, beginning in Cardiff and ending in Barcelona.

The band have made it clear in recent years that they still know how to wow a crowd. Picture: Brendon Thorne (Getty Images)

All told, it will see them playing in 13 cities across the continent.

When is the Glasgow show?

The tour contains one Scottish date, taking place at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on Wednesday 17 June.

They will also be appearing throughout the UK and Ireland, with dates set for Birmingham, London, Manchester, Cork and Dublin.

The full list of UK dates is as follows:

16 Jun – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

17 Jun – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

18 Jun – Arena Birmingham

2 Jul – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

4 Jul – Roundhouse, London

5 Jul – Roundhouse, London

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 13 December and are available from Ticketmaster.

O2 Priority customers can get in ahead of the crowds, with access to tickets from 9am on Wednesday 11 December, while Live Nation's presale begins the following day at the same time.