Celine Dion announces Glasgow concert dates

Celine Dion is set to perform in Glasgow as she announced a long-awaited UK concert tour.

The Canadian singer is returning to the stage in the UK to "prove her courage", saying her deceased husband would want her to perform again.

Dion is undertaking a world tour and has announced UK concerts next year and will perform at the SSE Hydro on 11 and 12 September.

The star said her husband Renee, who died in 2016, wanted her to continue her career, and she wants to prove she has the strength to sing on stage.

She said: "Before he went to his other life, Renee wanted me back on stage.

"Life had given me the tools to keep going, to find courage.

"This is my life, my passion - I'm more than ready. I wanted to prove that I got this."

As part of her Courage World Tour, Dion will perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

She last performed in the country for British Summer Time Festival in London's Hyde this year.

Tickets for UK dates go on sale on 4 October.

Dion had teased Scots fans two days ago with a cheeky photo shared on the SSE Hydro's Twitter.

The picture showed a stage mirror with "See you soon, Glasgow! Love Celine xo" written in lipstick.

The Courage World Tour is her first in the UK since Celine Dion Live in 2017.