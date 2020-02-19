Last night’s BRIT Awards were a triumph for Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi, who took home two awards.

The Glaswegian singer-songwriter stole the show in his acceptance of the Best Song award, which he won for lovelorn ballad ‘Someone You Loved'.

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Brandishing a bottle of Buckfast in hand, Capaldi revealed that the song is not actually about a past romantic fling.

"A lot of people think it is about my ex-girlfriend," he said, “who you can now see every night on Love Island.”

"It was actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a few years ago."

He added: "Thank you so much, this has been the best year of my life."

Dave won the coveted Best Album award, after branding Boris Johnson a racist (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Earlier in the night, Capaldi's speech as he took home the Best New Artist award was censored by ITV as the 23-year old exclaimed, "Thank you very f*****g much!”

Ceremony host Jack Whitehall told the cameras: "I love that man!"

Who else won awards?

Elsewhere, British rapper Dave won the coveted album of the year gong for Psychodrama, becoming only the second artist in history to take home both that award and the Mercury Prize for the same record; the first were Arctic Monkeys in 2006 for their debut album.

Dave's momentous win followed an inflammatory performance of hit single 'Black’, in which the rapper adapted a new verse to take aim at Boris Johnson, the treatment of the victims of the Grenfell disaster and the Duchess of Sussex’s portrayal in the media.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn later tweeted the lyrics from Dave's freestyle rap, which branded the Prime Minister a racist.

No women won any of the non gender-specific awards, securing just four nominations out of a possible 25 in those categories.

After picking up the male solo artist award – only the fifth time best male has been won by a non-white artist – Stormzy paid tribute to the women in his team.

"To be the best male, I have got the most incredible females in my team," he said. "You lot are the greatest, the best male is nothing without the best females. I love you guys.

"To every single person who supported me, I love you. Thank you guys."

After picking up his award for International Male Solo Artist, Tyler, The Creator made fun of former prime minister Theresa May, who infamously imposed a travel ban on the rapper, stopped him entering the country.

He said: "Thank you Theresa May… I know she's at home p***** off."

The show featured performances from artists including Billie Eilish, Capaldi, Dave, Stormzy and Sir Rod Stewart.

The full list of BRIT Award 2020 winners:

Female Solo Artist

Mabel

Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

Album Of The Year

Dave – Psychodrama

Best New Artist

Lewis Capaldi

Best Group

Foals

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish

International Male Solo Artist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Producer of The Year

Fred again…

Rising Star

Celeste