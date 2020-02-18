Brit Awards 2020: Here is a full list of all nominees

Have your say

Lewis Capaldi is among the nominees for this year's Brit Awards.

The shortlist was revealed during a special broadcast, called The Brits Are Coming, on ITV which featured performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Mabel and Freya Ridings.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Male solo artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female solo artist

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D Block Europe

Bastille

New artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Album

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo