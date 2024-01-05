Here's everything you need to know ahead of Bring Me The Horizon's stop at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on their UK tour.

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon. Cr. Getty Images.

It has been a turbulent start to the year for Britain's biggest metal band Bring Me The Horizon with the departure of key band members and their new album delayed, however, with their UK arena tour is remains one of the most anticipated of 2024.

Fronted by enigmatic singer Oli Sykes, the Sheffield metallers announced that multi instrumentalist and key songwriter Jordan Fish had affectively been let go at the back end of 2023, while their newest album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn is still yet to be released having been delayed back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That said, with a new song released from Sykes and co. yesterday followed by a mammoth UK tour is certain to cement their place as Britain's number one metal act despite their recent troubles - and their stop off in Scotland's biggest city next week is certain to prove to fans that this band is far from done.

Looking to grab a ticket for the one of the hottest gigs of the new year? Here is everything you need to know about Bring Me The Horizon gig at the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

Bring Me The Horizon Glasgow Hydro stage times

As of yet, the venue has not confirmed its stage times. However, with doors confirmed to open for 5:30pm, we can expect support acts will begin around 7pm with Bring Me The Horizon due on stage for approximately 9pm.

Once we have the confirmed times, we will update via here.

Bring Me The Horizon UK Tour support, who is supporting BMTH

The Sheffield metal act are bringing three others bands with them on their UK tour, with many metal fans delighted they have added American metalcore act Bad Omens as their main support.

One of the biggest up and coming metal acts on the planet, check out songs like 'Just Pretend' and 'Dethrone' to get a taste of what they offer. Cassyette and Static Dress are also part of the line-up.

Bring Me The Horizon Glasgow tickets, how to get tickets for BMTH

Tickets for the metal arena show are still available via Ticketmaster, with a range of options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing tickets are sold out for the gig but there are still seating tickets left and resale tickets left for those who want to watch the metallers in the comfort of a seat. Prices begin at £44.30 and are available here.

Bring Me The Horizon 2024 UK set list

The band actually haven't played a gig since November 10 in Jakarta where their show was ended early to due to a stage malfunction. They also, as mentioned above, have had a line-up change to go with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no news on their new album outside of the release of song Kool-Aid, it is very much possible we will see a whole new setlist on their UK tour. However, their most recent full set at Union Hall 2, Bangkok, Thailand was as follows:

Can You Feel My Heart

AmEN!

Teardrops

Happy Song

The House of Wolves

MANTRA

Dear Diary

Parasite Eve

Shadow Moses

Obey

DiE4u

Darkside

Sleepwalking

Follow You

Chelsea Smile

LosT

Encore:

Cure For The Itch (When Will We Be Free?)

Kingslayer

Drown