Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2020: dates and how to get tickets for the Highlands music and arts festival

The award-winning Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival will return to Beauly, Inverness-shire next summer to reaffirm its reputation as “the friendliest, wackiest, most inclusive festival in Scotland.”

This year saw the likes of Jess Glynne, Chvrches and Elbow wowing crowds outside Inverness, and next year's festival line-up is still to be announced.

Scotland's globe-trotting supergroup, Chvrches stole the show in 2019. Picture: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival



Blending big stars with those on the rise, Belladrum provides a family-friendly environment where you can catch some of the UK's finest acts

The bulk of the tickets for the festival went on sale back in August, with every last ticket vanishing in the space of a week.

However, those who missed out first time around were given another shot this morning, when another wave of tickets were made available via re-sale.

Featuring newcomers and major stars, Belladrum is quickly becoming one of the UK's favourite festivals. Picture: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

When is Belladrum 2020?

Next year's festival will take place from Thursday 30 July to Saturday 1 August 2020.

This makes it a week earlier than previous years, something which fans have pushed for to separate it from the Black Isle Show.

How do I get tickets?

The first round of tickets went on sale in August and sold out in less than a week.

Belladrum has arranged for various resales to take place between now and the festival to redistribute tickets bought by people who can no longer attend.

The first of these happened on 2 December, with more expected to follow before the festival next summer.

The resale tickets were available from 10am on Skiddle via a lottery system to ensure everyone had a fair chance of getting tickets.

However the resale tickets are now sold out.

Belladrum have advised that they expect more tickets to become available for resale further down the line, so fans who missed out this time shouldn't give up hope.