Bathgate star David Tennant covers The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith for BBC's Children in Need 2019

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant has recorded a cover of The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith for BBC's Children in Need 2019.

It is one of the tracks to feature on the Children in Need: Got it Covered album to be released on November 1st, according to an article published on Friday by the BBC's media centre.

The album features a glittering line-up of some of the UK's most critically-acclaimed actors from stage and screen who have banded together to help make a positive difference to disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

A special 90-minute programme showcasing the entire recording process will be broadcast on BBC One ahead of the annual BBC Children in Need Appeal show later this year.

Full Track List

Helena Bonham Carter CBE has covered Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent has covered Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

Olivia Colman CBE has covered Glory Box by Portishead

Shaun Dooley has covered Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans has covered Smile by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones has covered Symphony by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester OBE has covered I Wish by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel has covered All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

David Tennant has covered Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

Jodie Whittaker has covered Yellow by Coldplay

Plus a special group cover of It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

BBC Children in Need relies on the generosity and creativity of the thousands of supporters and fundraisers who raise millions of pounds for the charity every year.

To date, the UK public has raised over £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.