Award-winning folk artist set to play in Kirkcaldy

Musician Rachel Newton is bringing her new solo tour to Kirkcaldy.

The singer and harpist – named BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Musician of the Year 2017, – visits the Polish Club to perform for Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club on June 6.

Her gig co-incides with the release of her fourth album, ‘West’.

It was recorded in her late grandparents’ old croft house in Achnahaird, Wester Ross, and has been met with great critical acclaim.

You may also be interested in:

Police warning not to approach man who absconded

Traffic chaos after two-car crash on A92

Every Raith Rovers top scorer from the past 30 years

Audiences can look forward to a stunning live vocal accompanied by acoustic and electro harps to create a memorable and fresh sound.

Rachel said: “This album was a very personal and intimate project for me.

“I can’t wait to tour it and share this music with my fans live.

It’s always a pleasure to visit Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club. I’m looking forward to playing there for the first time as a soloist and to let the audience hear what I’ve been working on.”

As well as voice and harp, Rachel also plays fiddle and viola and has worked across a range of performance platforms including theatre and storytelling.

A skilled collaborator in addition to her solo work, Rachel is a member of The Furrow Collective and The Shee as well as projects such as The Lost Words Spell Songs. Rachel will play Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club on June 6.

For ticket details and more information, please visit the acoustic club’s Facebook page.