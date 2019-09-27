6 bands you didn't know came from Scotland

Scotland is a hotbed of musical talent, exporting some of the biggest acts in the world of today and yesteryear.

But while there a plenty of world-famous Scottish exports - and even more smaller, obscure bands you're likely to never hear of - what of those bands that fall somewhere in the middle?

The bands you've definitely heard of, but had no idea they were from Scotland.

Here are six bands who fit the bill; acts who you may not have realised spawned from the Highlands themselves.

Nazareth

Formed in Dunfermline in 1968, hard rockers Nazareth's biggest hit came with their 1975 cover of the Everly Brothers' 'Love Hurts', which became the most popular version of the song in history.

Despite having no mainstream success since, they continue to tour to this day.

Big Country

Fellow Dunfermliners Big Country were at the height of their popularity in the mid 80s, but have retained a cult following for many years after, thanks in part to their incorporation of Scottish folk styles, and guitar tones that often sound like bagpipes, fiddles and other traditional instruments.

Average White Band

Active from the early 70s onward, Dundee might not seem the hottest breeding ground for funk and R&B outifts, but Average White Band did indeed spring from The City of Discovery.

Hits include their million-selling instrumental track "Pick Up the Pieces", and their albums AWB and Cut the Cake.

Wet Wet Wet

Fans of Wet Wet Wet will no doubt be familiar with Marti Pellow and co.'s Scottish roots, but to those from outside the country, it can come as a bit of a shock.

This writer for one always assumed they were American. But no, the 'Love Is All Around' singers do indeed hail from Scotland.

Young Fathers

Young Fathers' groundbreaking hip-hop sound (which won them the Mercury Prize in 2014) isn't the sort you'd usually associated with Edinburgh, but when you find out the three-piece rap ensemble do hail from the ever-creative Auld Reekie, it makes a magical kind of sense.

Skids

Skids' brand of shouty four-chord guitar music is just the sort of thing you'd expect from the Cockney oiks that used to dominate the punk scene in '77, not a bunch of melodically accented Dunfermline locals.

Their biggest success was the 1979 single 'Into the Valley'.