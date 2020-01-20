Month long Gaelic arts festival at An Lanntair

An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway has announced a month long celebration of Gaelic art, under the title Mìos na Gàidhlig (Gaelic Month) - running from March 11th to April 11th.

The showcase will highlight the best of current Gaelic art.

There will be concerts from Mhàiri Hall with her ‘Airs Project’, and Joseph Peach and Charlie Grey will present their project , ‘Air Iomall’ - a film and suite of new music, inspired by a voyage aboard the tall ship Wylde Swan to some now uninhabited islands deep in the North Atlantic.

The festival will also feature dance show ‘Endling/Crìochran’; a One Minute Film Festival, and MAIM - a unique collaboration between Theatre Gu Leòr and the band WHYTE, inspired by exquisite tracks from their latest album ‘Tairm’, and features live music, dance, spoken word and video.

Further details on a special opening concert and Gaelic art installation are to be revealed in coming weeks (http://lanntair.com/events/category/mios-na-gaidhliggaelic-month/)

Calum Friseal, Gaelic Officer at An Lanntair, said: “It is a special thing we have, Gàidhlig, and we need to be aware of, and take pride in, our unique culture, just as other island communities such as Orkney and Shetland do.

“People all over the world want to experience Gàidhlig and that is one of the reasons it is so valuable. It is alive in the island communities and confidence is growing all the time.

“We also want locals to feel that An Lanntair is a Gàidhlig centre - a place for Gaels young and old to come to speak their language, celebrate their culture, and share that with visitors.

“We hope to see people from every generation come together for Mìos na Gàidhlig.”

Mìos na Gàidhlig builds on An Lanntair’s already strong Gàidhlig programme with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

An Lanntair would like to thank their funders and supporters of this new exciting programme: Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Creative Scotland, Outer Hebrides LEADER and Stornoway Port Authority.