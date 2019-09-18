Meet the Paraffin Pixies at magical new Almond Vale family trail this Winter

GET ready to meet the Paraffin Pixie this winter as Almond Valley Heritage Centre, Livingston, launch a unique new seasonal event.

Explore the Winter Realm of the Paraffin Pixie, a brand new after hours magical world of twinkling lights, winding woodland trails and festive delights, while keeping an eye out for the mischievous Paraffin Pixies.

The Winter Realm of the Paraffin Pixies is an imaginative new event taking place on selected dates throughout December and the first week in January 2020.

From 5pm to 8.30pm nightlyy, families can follow an enticing trail of lamps and lanterns as they discover lights and projections that warm the spirits and spark the imagination.

The illuminated trail will lead visitors past the fields and gardens of Almond Valley and into the mysterious woods where the Paraffin Pixies live.

Families can travel through a tunnel of light, explore the secrets of the after-dark world and enjoy awe-inspiring display’s in Almond Valley’s large barns, including the world’s largest paraffin heater, which will project an array of lights and sparkles that children can switch and control.

There will also be a giant shadow theatre.

At the centre of the pixies’ realm lies the Paraffin Works, a unique multi-level play space sheltered beneath a giant umbrella which will host a breathtaking display of sound and light.

And don’t miss the field of scented flames and marshmallows for toasting.

Dr Robin Chesters, Director of Almond Valley, says, “The event is inspired by the old paraffin lamps and heaters in our museum collection, and by the mysterious, mischievous little creatures that live within them.

“We want to celebrate the season with happy experiences that look back to times gone by, and encourage people to reflect, wonder, smile and laugh.”

£12/£8, www.facebook.com/AlmondValleyHeritage