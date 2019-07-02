Medieval Royal Mile landmark to become Scotland’s ‘Literature House’

One of the oldest medieval buildings in Edinburgh is set to become one of its most futuristic attractions under plans to establish the heart of the Royal Mile as the nation’s official Literary Quarter.

John Knox House, the 15th century building where the firebrand preacher is said to have spent part of his life, is set to become a test-bed for new technology which could revolutionise cultural venues, events and attractions across the city.

A transformation of the High Street building, which was almost demolished in the 19th century, has been selected for support as part of a £7.6 million research and development initiative, led by Edinburgh University, to bring the city’s creative industries and the tech sector together.

Under the vision for the new “Literature House of Scotland,” new digital experiences will allow visitors to the Royal Mile landmark to explore hundreds of years of Scotland’s literary and publishing history without any significant changes being made to the building.

The project, which aims to recreate the “sensory” experiences of reading, would be the centrepiece of efforts to establish the Netherbow area of the Royal Mile and its surrounding closes and gardens, which date from the 16th century, as a Literary Quarter.

It is also currently home to the Scottish Storytelling Centre, adjacent to John Knox House, as well as Canongate Books, the Scottish Book Trust and the Saltire Society, the long-running cultural charity. The body which promotes Edinburgh as the world’s first Unesco-designated City of Literature is planning to “reshape” John Knox House, which tells the story of the 16th Scottish Reformation, and the abdication of Mary Queen of Scots. The Literature House, which is hoped to be completed by 2022, is envisaged as “a unique and comprehensive interpretation, education and information point, providing a gateway into Scotland’s rich and diverse literary story.”

Up to £20,000 in funding from the Creative Informatics project is on offer to either individuals or companies to work with the Edinburgh Unesco City of Literature Trust to create proposals drawing on archive collections and modern-day data to create new visitors experiences, using technology to present literary content in “exploratory, creative and playful ways.”

Director Ali Bowden said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as one of Creative Informatics’ project partners.

“Their support and funding will help us pioneer new and creative ways of connecting people to books and writers, and to bring spaces alive with characters and stories.”

Professor James Loxley, of the university’s school of literature and languages, said: “We’re only just beginning to understand the opportunities data technologies can give us to create new modes of literary engagement for readers and visitors.”