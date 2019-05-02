Meadows Festival offers free fun for all the family

The free volunteer-run music and community-driven Meadows Festival returns on the first weekend of next month.

The popular festival takes place this year from 10am-7pm on Saturday, June 1 and 11am-6pm on Sunday, June 2 in the city centre park.

The weekend event features live music, performances, merchandise, food and information stalls, kids’ and adults’ activities, sports and loads more. With fun for all the family, this event is not to be missed.

Highlights of the festival include two stages featuring live music and performances, a family/kids area, market stalls, and a dog show and competition hosted by Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The volunteer-run community event, which attracts more than 20,000 people to the Meadows Park, has been taking place on the eastern side of The Meadows for nearly half a century, starting in 1974.