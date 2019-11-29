Lorraine Kelly presented with oil painting to celebrate her 60th

Television star Lorraine Kelly has been presented with a specially commissioned portrait on her morning show to celebrate her 60th birthday.

The work by University of Dundee graduate Sylvia Tarvet was gifted to the host live on air on Friday by Dr Hilary Jones ahead of her birthday on Saturday.

The painting was commissioned by members of the team working on the Lorraine show as a surprise present for the former rector of the university. Picture: PA

It was commissioned by members of the team working on the Lorraine show as a surprise present for the former rector of the university.

Kelly said: "This is such an honour. That is absolutely beautiful. She's made me look about 15 years younger. It's amazing."

Ms Tarvet graduated with a degree in fine art from the university's Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2017.

She wished her subject a happy birthday in a recorded message that accompanied the 36cm by 64cm oil painting.

The artist said: "I was very honoured to be selected to paint Lorraine's portrait and can only hope the final work does her justice.

"I know that she is a great supporter of Duncan of Jordanstone and its graduates and, as I am trying to establish myself as an artist after graduating, this was a major commission for me.

"Normally I would meet the person I'm painting to do sketches and take my own reference photos.

"Of course it wasn't possible to do that in this case because the painting was a surprise so it was a little more difficult that other portraits. I'd love to get the chance to paint her from life."

She added: "She has a lovely, open face that is quick to smile but I wanted to show a more contemplative side of her personality, too.

"The unveiling was very nerve-wracking because I really hope she likes and that I have captured not only a physical resemblance but a little of the real Lorraine - kind, contemplative and comfortable in herself."